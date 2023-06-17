ARTHUR — First Neighbor Bank, based in Toledo and wholly-owned by First Neighborhood Bancshares, Inc., has broken ground for its new Arthur location at 601 S Vine St.

First Neighbor anticipates it will open in the first quarter 2024.

“The financial center will create a significant presence in Arthur and will provide a warm and inviting place for our customers to interact with their personal bankers,” said Tom Webb, president/CEO.