First Neighbor Bank opens branch in Arthur

FNB, Arthur Location

Pictured, local merchants, directors and staff at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new branch of First Neighbor Bank in Arthur.

 Submitted photo

ARTHUR — First Neighbor Bank recently celebrated the opening of its Arthur branch.

First Neighbor Bank’s temporary home is located at 119 S Vine St. Plans are already in motion for the bank’s permanent branch building to be constructed at the intersection of Illinois Route 133 and Vine Street.

First Neighbor Bank is based in Toledo and wholly-owned by First Neighborhood Bancshares. It has bank facilities in Casey, Charleston, Greenup, Mattoon, Neoga, Newman and Paris.

The company also has tax and accounting offices in Casey, Charleston and Neoga and investment offices in Casey and Mattoon, with all of these offices located at their bank branches.

Lobby hours are Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. For more information about this and other First Neighbor Bank locations, visit FirstNeighbor.com.

