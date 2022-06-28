Former employees invited to Thomas Monahan Co. centennial celebration in Arcola

ARCOLA — Former employees of The Thomas Monahan Co. are invited on Friday to join in celebrating the centennial of this manufacturer of cleaning supplies for home and commercial use.
The Thomas Monahan Co., founded in 1922, welcomes formers employees to share cake and old stories of working there from 1 to 4 p.m. at its Arcola headquarters, 202 N. Oak St.
