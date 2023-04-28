CHARLESTON — Jim Edgar became Illinois' governor in 1991 as the state was facing a fiscal crisis, and his proposed solution was unpopular among Democrats and his fellow Republicans.

"I had to raise taxes at the same time I had to cut spending," Edgar said at a "Reflections on Leadership" panel discussion on Friday at Eastern Illinois University. "That is an important part of being an effective leader, being able to convince folks to do things they don't want to do."

The Charleston native and EIU alumnus discussed his leadership theories at this event, co-sponsored by his alma mater and the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce. He also praised current EIU President David Glassman for leading the university through some of its toughest years.

"I can't think of anyone who has done a better job as the leader of this institution," Edgar said, noting he has known every president since Quincy Doudna, who served from 1956 to 1971. "One of the key qualities of being a good leader is leading when things are tough."

Regarding leadership theories, Edgar said his being upfront about his plans to make a temporary income tax increase permanent ultimately helped him win voter trust. He said, "Trust, to me, is the most important thing to being an effective leader."

Edgar said effective leaders also need to hire good people who are "smarter than you in their area," know they "can tell you when you are wrong," and feel like they are part of the team.

"Most folks, if you treat them like they are part of the team, they are going to work extra hard and they're going to be loyal," Edgar said.

Fellow panelists Joe Dively, chairman and CEO of First Mid Bank; Kim Uphoff, CEO of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System; and Laretta Henderson, dean of EIU’s College of Education, also were asked about their leadership theories.

Growing up in the 1970s, Henderson said she was told by Ebony and Jet magazines and by her church that she owed a debt to the people who had "fought the civil rights movement so I could have access to higher education. I took that seriously."

Henderson said she chose to pursue social justice and make a difference in the lives of others for her career, a choice that led her to work in higher education. She said her goal is always to match the commitment shown by future educators who study in EIU's College of Education.

"I am not just committed to educating students. I'm committed to creating teachers and counselors and principals ... who are committed to their communities," Henderson said. "We have a very serious mission. We are committed to our students, we are committed to our students' success."

As a leader of education faculty at EIU, Henderson said she also has developed a great respect for them and their work.

"That respect for them allows me to enjoy the work of finding the resources that they need," Henderson said. "I am grateful to be here at EIU and I'm grateful to have leaders who believe in me and support me in the work that I do."

The panelists also were asked about their most influential mentors during this event in the Doudna Fine Arts Center.

Dively said he is grateful to have worked early on at Mattoon-based Consolidated Communications for founding chairman Dick Lumpkin. He said Lumpkin led by example, cared about his customers and employees, and was actively involved in his community.

Uphoff said she was blessed that Lincolnland Visiting Nurse Association Executive Director Carolyn Bruce was her first boss 30 years ago. She said Bruce was a pioneer when it was uncommon for a woman to lead such a large organization, with 10 offices that served more than 20 counties.

"She was an incredible mentor to me. She was so strong, confident, bright, independent, and I just really admired how she treated others and how she developed relationships," Uphoff said.

When asked about leadership challenges, both Uphoff and Dively referenced Sarah Bush Lincoln and First Mid rapidly expanding in recent years beyond their Coles County home base.

"In our business, scale is critical," Dively said, adding First Mid needed a broader base to help spread out fixed costs. "It was just really essential that we needed to grow at a faster pace than we had been."

Both Dively and Uphoff credited the boards of their two organizations for being supportive of increasing in scale. Uphoff said this growth has been essential to Sarah Bush Lincoln being able to remain a successful independent hospital system.

"(Otherwise), we would have been acquired by a much larger system and we would have lost that independence and control," Uphoff said. "And, people might be driving a long distance for health care and not been able to access that here in our local community."

Edgar said EIU President Glassman has played an essential role in ensuring the university's future viability by leading it through an enrollment downturn, a state budget impasse that left higher education without state funding, and a pandemic.