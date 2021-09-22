Full schedule of activities this weekend in Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce is planning to send the summer out with a bang and welcome the fall with a flurry of activities on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The weekend’s first event will be the Tour de Charleston, which will set off bright and early at 8 a.m. Saturday from the corner of Jackson and 6th streets, though registration opens up at 6:30 a.m.
Racers can also register online at active.com, through The Chamber website, charlestonchamber.com, or through the Tour de Charleston Facebook page. It costs $30 to enter the 12.5- and 25-mile races and $50 to enter the 50-mile race, the course for which extends into Cumberland County.
Other activities will include The 18th Street Farmers Market and face painting at the starting line, said Baker.
Performances by the bands Motherlode and JD Construction will take place at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. respectively on 7th Street between WB’s Pub & Grub and the Uptowner, said Baker.
The race has traditionally happened in June, but the pandemic caused it to be canceled last year and pushed-back this year, as well.
All three races will happen rain-or-shine, said Baker.
“The race, in particular, will be not only scenic, but perhaps more challenging than other races that might be elsewhere in Illinois or in the Midwest,” said Baker.
This is largely due to the hills present in southern Coles and Cumberland counties.
“The 50-mile route is called the ‘hilly 50’ with good reason,” the Chamber said in a statement. “Bikers will ride south out of Charleston and wind their way through the countryside and into Cumberland County with plenty of challenging hills, serpentine curves and long straight runs.”
The races will be timed using electronic chips, so times will be accurate.
