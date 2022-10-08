Glik’s donates 'Give Back Day' proceeds to SBL

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln is grateful to be the recipient of donations from the Glik’s location in Mattoon.
As part of Glik’s company-wide 125th anniversary week, each location donated a percentage of their profits on Tuesday, Oct. 4, which was the company’s "Give Back Day."
The Mattoon location chose to donate 10% of its sales from that day to SBL’s Women and Children’s Center.
The SBL Women’s and Children’s Center offers a variety of services, including prenatal education, delivery and recovery support, and pediatric and gynecologic nursing care.
Recognize these Mattoon-area locations?
Darby Pipe Shop
Depot
Dodge Grove Cemetery
Dodge Grove Cemetery mausoleums
Dodge Grove Cemetery tombstone
Friendship Garden
General Electric
General Electric
Housing Trailers
Hulman Warehouse fire
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.