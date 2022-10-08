 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glik’s donates 'Give Back Day' proceeds to SBL

Give Back Day, Gliks

Lori Johnson, manager at Glik’s, and employee Taylor Patton are pictured with the store’s Give Back Day sign

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln is grateful to be the recipient of donations from the Glik’s location in Mattoon.

As part of Glik’s company-wide 125th anniversary week, each location donated a percentage of their profits on Tuesday, Oct. 4, which was the company’s "Give Back Day."

The Mattoon location chose to donate 10% of its sales from that day to SBL’s Women and Children’s Center.

The SBL Women’s and Children’s Center offers a variety of services, including prenatal education, delivery and recovery support, and pediatric and gynecologic nursing care.

