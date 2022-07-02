Golf Benefit raises record amount for Hospice House

MATTOON — A record $76,000 was raised during the 33rd annual SBL Foundation Golf Outing with net proceeds benefitting the new SBL Hospice House.

The Hospice House, with construction slated to begin later this summer on the north side of the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center campus, will be a 14,500-square-foot facility complete with eight private suites, a family gathering space and more to help make patients as comfortable as possible. Proceeds from the golf benefit will directly impact families throughout East Central and Southern Illinois, providing them with a home-like, peaceful place to spend last days with loved ones.

SBL Health Foundation extends its sincere gratitude to the sponsors, which included a record $31,000 in title sponsorships, and raffle ticket sales. Colt Guthridge won the raffle for the week-long vacation to a destination of his choice, plus $1,000 travel cash and 40,000 Delta Sky Miles, which was donated by KC Summers. Noah Pals won the bottle of Van Winkle Bourbon valued at more than $1,000 and donated by Mattoon County Market.

Kim Lockart, SBL Health Foundation special events officer, said, “We could never be this successful without the support of our sponsors and partners that help make this event one of the best golf outings in the region. The 288 golfers, which filled both flights to capacity, really enjoy themselves while they help us raise funds for such an important cause.” The outing netted $14,000 more than last year.

The golf committee, which met for several months to plan this event, includes Jeri Biggs, Deb Boldig, Mary Bovard, Suellen Ebbert, Cindy Foster, Patty Hedges, Tim Kastl, Jenny Osborn, Tammy Ronchetti, Jake Titus and Sara Wall. Many of the committee members have served for multiple years.

‘We are fortunate to have so many others volunteer to work at this event. Their help really makes it run smoothly. And fortunate also for the many community members and businesses who donate prizes,” Lockart added.

