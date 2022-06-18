Greenup Library hosting job seeking skills workshops

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GREENUP — The Greenup Township Public Library is hosting a series of workshops for those seeking jobs.

EIU Career Services personnel, Bobbi Kingery-Director and Master Career Counselor and John Marr-Employer Relations Specialist/Career Advisor, will be conducting the following workshops from 4:30-6:30 p.m. beginning Monday, June 20th.

• June 20: How to Assess Your Skills

• June 27: Building a Basic Resume

• no meeting July 4

• July 11: How to Find Jobs

• July 18: How to Target Your Resume for Effectiveness

• July 25: What is a Cover Letter? How to Write One

• August 1: Introduction to Interviewing

• August 8: Mock Interviews

No registration required to attend any or all of these sessions. If you have any questions, call the library at 217-923-3616.

