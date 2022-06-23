Group seeks aerospace industry work for Coles, area counties

MATTOON — Coles and other area counties are taking part in a new project aimed at connecting manufacturers and other businesses with aerospace industry procurement and supply chain work.

The Business Navigator Alliance of Clark, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Effingham and Moultrie Counties is developing this project for opportunities regarding NASA, the Air Force and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Coles Together, the economic development organization for Coles County, reported in a press release that with the dynamic changes and growth occurring in aerospace, it is important this region be at the forefront of connecting goods and services to this industry.

"Developing a training curriculum and mechanism to connect needs in the aviation and aerospace industry to suppliers and researchers in this region is one way to build on the positive impact of the Navigator group," said Angela Griffin, president of Coles Together.

John Sankovic, CEO of the Ohio Aerospace Institute private not-for-profit in Cleveland, said both the institute and the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland are "eager to discover new suppliers in the six-county region.” The institute's mission is to connect Ohio’s aerospace industry with new suppliers, researchers, and opportunities.

Coles Together reported that the project will unfold in three phases, starting with an industry and workforce analysis of the six-county region. Using information from the study, the group will develop a marketing plan to educate business leaders about the opportunity and invite them to be part of a program to connect their capabilities to opportunities in the new supply chains.

The group will then facilitate the connectivity and train companies in doing aerospace business in an effort generate economic development and create new jobs. The program will train companies in how to acquire credentials and make the connections to do business with the federal government, facilitate corporate site visits for government procurement officials to regional businesses, and conduct site tours for companies to the NASA Glen Research Center and the Wright Patterson AF Base in Dayton.

"It allows the group to leverage the collaboration among the six navigator organizations and key contacts in Cleveland and Dayton to implement a training and connections program that may build a foundation for an entirely new sector to emerge in this region," Griffin said.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

