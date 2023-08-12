CHARLESTON — Anna Hemrich of Gilbert, Metzger & Madigan, LLP, Certified Public Accountants in Charleston, has successfully completed the uniform CPA examination administered by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has obtained her license through the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Hemrich started with the firm as a student intern in January 2019 and became a senior accountant in 2023. She works in the areas of accounting, auditing and taxation. She has gained experience in tax preparation for individuals, small businesses, and trusts. She also leads governmental and nonprofit audits and has expanded her bookkeeping experience.

Hemrich, the daughter of Nick and Sarah Hemrich of Newton, is a 2018 graduate of Newton Community High School. She graduated with general honors from the Honors College and Summa Cum Laude from Eastern Illinois University in May 2022.

Hemrich resides in Charleston where she serves as a member of St. Vincent de Paul Society and as the treasurer for the Charleston Community Shelter, Matthew 25. She is an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.