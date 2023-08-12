CHARLESTON — Anna Hemrich of Gilbert, Metzger & Madigan, LLP, Certified Public Accountants in Charleston, has successfully completed the uniform CPA examination administered by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has obtained her license through the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
Hemrich started with the firm as a student intern in January 2019 and became a senior accountant in 2023. She works in the areas of accounting, auditing and taxation. She has gained experience in tax preparation for individuals, small businesses, and trusts. She also leads governmental and nonprofit audits and has expanded her bookkeeping experience.
Hemrich, the daughter of Nick and Sarah Hemrich of Newton, is a 2018 graduate of Newton Community High School. She graduated with general honors from the Honors College and Summa Cum Laude from Eastern Illinois University in May 2022.
Hemrich resides in Charleston where she serves as a member of St. Vincent de Paul Society and as the treasurer for the Charleston Community Shelter, Matthew 25. She is an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Photos: 169th annual Coles County Fair
Vivian Stewart, 4, and Veronica Stewart, 2, of Charleston pet a calf at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
Payt Titus, 9, pets the outrider’s horse while volunteering at the harness races.
Peekaboo Sal, a 2-year-old filly driven by Wyatt Avenatti, leads the pack on the way to a harness racing win.
Kayden Chapman, 6, and Dawson Dyer, 8, watch the harness racing while volunteering with Mattoon wrestling at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
Goats from Gilmore Acres farm greet visitors at the Coles County Fair.
Coles County 4-H completion members Kaylin Richey of Mattoon, at left, and Ila Richter of Lerna wait to present their goats at their final 4-H Livestock Auction, sponsored by the Coles County Fair Board, Thursday evening at the fair in Charleston.
Carter Ballinger walks his rabbit to the stage to be sold in the youth livestock auction at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
A crowd watches the youth livestock auction at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The youth livestock auction takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The youth livestock auction takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The youth livestock auction takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The youth livestock auction takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The youth livestock auction takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
Chase Bodner unloads bales of hay for dairy cows at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The crowd watches the ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull from the grandstand on Thursday evening.
Ruckus Fairley, 3, of Lerna, watches the ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull with his grandfather Clark Fairley.
Drivers compete in the ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull in front of the grandstand at the Coles County Fair in Charleston Thursday evening.
Drivers compete in the ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull in front of the grandstand at the Coles County Fair in Charleston Thursday evening.
The crowd watches the ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull from the grandstand at the Coles County Fair in Charleston Thursday evening.
The ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
The ITPA Jim Austin/John Mumma Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull takes place at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
Attendees at the youth livestock auction put their hands on their hearts for the playing of the "Star-Spangled Banner" Thursday evening at the Coles County Fair in Charleston.
Miss Coles County 2023 Laney Wright helps sell a watermelon as a fundraiser during the youth livestock auction Thursday evening at the Coles County Fair in Charleston.
Bumper cars were one of the many ride in the carnival area.
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
Attendees at the youth livestock auction place bids Thursday evening during the Coles County Fair in Charleston.
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
A food booth worker fries up a corn dog Thursday evening at the Coles County Fair in Charleston.
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
Midway games like this were the source of many smiles.
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
The Coles County Fair celebrates its 169th iteration with carnival rides and games, food, entertainment, and competitions in Charleston on Thursday.
