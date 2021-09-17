Herald & Review moving to new location

DECATUR — The Herald & Review is returning to Main Street in downtown Decatur.

Newsroom, advertising and other staff will occupy the entire second floor of 225 S. Main St., which will be renamed the Herald & Review Building.

The announcement was made to staff on Friday.

The Herald & Review and JG-TC are both owned by Lee Enterprises Inc.

“We are thrilled to be moving into a new location. Our new space will give our employees a clean, healthy and modern work space," said Dan Adams, president and director of local sales and marketing for the Central Illinois Publishing Group of Lee Enterprises. "It was important for us to be downtown and we are excited to be in the midst of this dynamic corridor, with so many great restaurants, unique shops and lively bars right outside our front door. I’m looking forward to inviting the public and our valued marketing partners to come in to see our new home.”

The relocation is expected to start in December.

The move marks a return to the historic center of the city for the Herald & Review, which was founded in April 1872. The newspaper occupied multiple sites under various names. The current building opened in May 1976 after about two years of construction.

"When we began looking for our new home, being downtown was a priority, and we found that," said Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates. "Our digital audience is rapidly growing, and we'll be there to meet that demand in a highly visible space in the heart of the city. This is a great opportunity."

