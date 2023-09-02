CHARLESTON — Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation has named Christina Bailey as its CEO/executive director.

Bailey, who was most recently an administrator for Helia Healthcare in Effingham, will oversee all aspects of the 108-bed skilled nursing facility.

“I wanted to make a difference in the lives of the geriatric population in our community,” she said. “They play an important role as pillars of experience and can offer much insight into the future, which is why I believe in supporting them to live their best lives.”

Bailey most enjoys spending time with the elderly residents and ensuring that they receive the best care possible. “I am passionate about preserving older patients’ dignity and autonomy in a respectful and loving environment,” she said.

The Neoga resident is a graduate of Millikin University and the University of Phoenix with a degree in healthcare administration. She also earned an associate degree in social work from Lake Land College.