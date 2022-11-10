Holey Moley Daylight Donuts shop opening in Mattoon

MATTOON — Troy Walker spent part of his teen years making doughnuts at his family's Walker's supermarket in Mattoon and he has been interested in these sweet snacks ever since.

Troy Walker and his wife, Andrea, are now set to open a doughnut shop of their own, Holey Moley Daylight Donuts, on Friday, Nov. 11, in a building they have completely renovated at 1117 Broadway Ave. Their shop offers approximately two dozen different types of cake and yeast doughnuts in its display case, a 1950s themed dining room, and a drive through window.

"We just want it to be a gathering place for the community," Andrea Walker said, adding that coffee and doughnuts go well with conversation. "We are super excited."

Holey Moley is licensed to use the Daylight Donuts company's brand name and products, such as the Pinecone pull-apart doughnut. Troy Walker said the Daylight doughnuts are made from scratch and have a "light and fluffy" texture. He said he and his wife have also put their own touches on the menu, including Holey Moley Holes. These doughnut holes are served warm with the customer's choice of topping flavors, such as strawberry short cake, cookies and cream, s'mores, dulce de leche, and pumpkin.

"And, we do have maple squares," Andrea Walker said. Her husband added, "That is the No. 1 question from customers."

Customers can wash down their doughnuts with coffee, cappuccino, milk, juice and vintage sodas. Troy Walker said they have kept their coffee selection simple to not compete with existing specialty drink shops in Mattoon. He added that they would like to eventually host specialty drink and food trucks on the lot just west of the doughnut shop to help be a community gathering place.

Andrea Walker said they purchased the building in February with the goals of renovating it to house an apartment on the top floor and a tenant business on the ground floor. She said after the tenant business idea did not occur, "That's when we said, 'This would be a great doughnut shop.'" She said when County Market stopped making its own doughnuts earlier this year, she and her husband took it as a sign to move forward with their shop plans.

The co-owners said they had intended to open in late September but nationwide supply chain issues for renovation items pushed back the opening to now. Ultimately, they were able to get the retro floor tile, tables, chairs, bar stools and other décor needed to give the shop a 1950s look to go along with its old-fashioned doughnut shop theme.

Holey Moley will be open 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday initially. The co-owners said they plan to eventually offer online ordering, plus standing pickup orders on Sunday mornings for churches and other groups. Troy Walker said they anticipate being very busy during the opening weeks after developing a following through the Holey Moley Daylight Donuts page on Facebook and word of mouth in the community.