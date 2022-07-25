 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holey Moley Daylight Donuts to open in Mattoon

MATTOON — The first exterior sign for the planned Holey Moley Daylight Donuts shop went up Saturday morning in time for the Bagelfest parade to pass by it on the way to Peterson Park.

That timely sign placement was part of Holey Moley co-owners Troy and Andrea Walker of Mattoon starting to get the word out about their doughnut shop, which is scheduled to open in late September in a building they are renovating at 1117 Broadway Ave. Troy Walker said the shop will have a drive through, interior seating for approximately 28 customers, and a 1950s theme.

Holey Moley Daylight Donuts

Co-owners Troy and Andrea Walker plan to open Holey Moley Daylight Donuts in late September in a building they are renovating at 1117 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon.

"It will be a nice destination place," Walker said Monday morning while working on the building. He added that they would eventually like to host food trucks on the lot they own next to the doughnut shop.

Walker said Holey Moley is licensed to use the Daylight Donuts company's brand name and products. He said they will serve up a variety cake and yeast doughnuts, plus cinnamon roles, at the outset before updating the menu later. He said they plan to offer only regular coffee to show support for the existing coffee shops in Mattoon that offer a wide variety of more elaborate brews.

Bagelfest 2022

1 of 12

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

