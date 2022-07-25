Holey Moley Daylight Donuts to open in Mattoon

MATTOON — The first exterior sign for the planned Holey Moley Daylight Donuts shop went up Saturday morning in time for the Bagelfest parade to pass by it on the way to Peterson Park.

That timely sign placement was part of Holey Moley co-owners Troy and Andrea Walker of Mattoon starting to get the word out about their doughnut shop, which is scheduled to open in late September in a building they are renovating at 1117 Broadway Ave. Troy Walker said the shop will have a drive through, interior seating for approximately 28 customers, and a 1950s theme.

"It will be a nice destination place," Walker said Monday morning while working on the building. He added that they would eventually like to host food trucks on the lot they own next to the doughnut shop.