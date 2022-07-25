Holey Moley Daylight Donuts to open in Mattoon

MATTOON — The first exterior sign for the planned Holey Moley Daylight Donuts shop went up Saturday morning in time for the Bagelfest parade to pass by it on the way to Peterson Park.
That timely sign placement was part of Holey Moley co-owners Troy and Andrea Walker of Mattoon starting to get the word out about their doughnut shop, which is scheduled to open in late September in a building they are renovating at 1117 Broadway Ave. Troy Walker said the shop will have a drive through, interior seating for approximately 28 customers, and a 1950s theme.
"It will be a nice destination place," Walker said Monday morning while working on the building. He added that they would eventually like to host food trucks on the lot they own next to the doughnut shop.
Walker said Holey Moley is licensed to use the Daylight Donuts company's brand name and products. He said they will serve up a variety cake and yeast doughnuts, plus cinnamon roles, at the outset before updating the menu later. He said they plan to offer only regular coffee to show support for the existing coffee shops in Mattoon that offer a wide variety of more elaborate brews.
1 of 12
Bagel Breakfast 1 072322.JPG
A variety of bagels were available on Saturday during the World's Biggest Bagel Breakfast.
A variety of bagels were available on Saturday during the World's Biggest Bagel Breakfast.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Bagelfest Parade 1 072322.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Bagelfest Parade 2 072322.JPG
Bagels are tied to a car on Saturday during the Bagelfest Parade.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Bagelfest Parade 3 072322.JPG
The Coles County Fair group promoted the upcoming fair on Saturday during the Bagelfest Parade. The Coles County Fair runs in Charleston From July 31 through Aug. 7.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Bagelfest Parade drone 1 072322.JPG
Local fire trucks head down Western Avenue during the Bagelfest Parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Camreigh Harper 1 072322.JPG
Camreigh Harper, 4, grabs a handful of candy on Saturday during the Bagelfest Parade. Harper is from Bethany.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
East Central Harmony Chorus 1 072322.JPG
The East Central Harmony Chorus performs at the Band Shell on Saturday during BagelFest.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Kai Hornbeck 1 072322.JPG
Kai Hornbeck, 9, enjoys his bagel during the World's Biggest Bagel Breakfast on Saturday. Hornbeck is from Chicago.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Kaydense Stutzman 1 072322.JPG
Kaydense Stutzman, 9, enjoys her bagel during the World's Biggest Bagel Breakfast. Stutsman is from Westfield.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Laney Fitt 1 072322.JPG
Junior Miss Bagelfest Laney Fitt throws candy on Saturday during the Bagelfest Parade.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Lorelei Boeser 1 072322.JPG
Lorelei Boeser, 7, waves on Saturday to those in the Bagelfest Parade. Boeser is from Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Theo Childress 1 072322.JPG
Theo Childress, 6, waves on Saturday to those in the Bagelfest Parade. Childress is from Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
