People are also reading…

HomeGrown novelty, art, indoor growing supply store opens in Mattoon

HomeGrown store opens

Owner Ken Carr stands next to two indoor growing tents on Thursday at his new HomeGrown novelty, art, and indoor growing supply store at 1534 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon.

MATTOON — Smoking accessories, indoor growing supplies, original artwork, pop culture novelties and more are available at the new HomeGrown head shop downtown.

Owner Ken Carr of Mattoon said his goal is to operate a safe, welcoming shop that reflects his interests and carries a variety of products that support the cannabis lifestyle not available elsewhere locally. The business opened Monday at 1534 Broadway Ave.

HomeGrown doesn't stock items that can be smoked or otherwise consumed, but it does sell accessories such as bowls, bongs, rolling trays and papers, grinders, ashtrays, lighters and other smoking supplies. Carr said he will keep the prices of even the costliest supplies under $100 at his store, where the entry age is 21. 

"I want to be able to provide quality for people at good prices," Carr said.

The store also carries kits for small indoor growing tents that are the size of safes and large ones that are the size of walk-in closets, plus exhaust systems, LED lights and other parts. Carr, who is licensed to grow his own medical marijuana, said he plans to offer seminars on using the growing tents and properly maintaining them so this equipment will last for many years.

"You can grow whatever you can grow outside in any of these tents," Carr said. The store owner added that he would also like to branch out to selling a variety of plants, such as succulents and spider plants. 

HomeGrown also serves as a sales gallery for door hangings and tapestries that Carr has painted. Carr said this functional artwork can serve in place of door beads, which have become difficult to find and expensive due to shortages of the needed wooden beads. The store's selection of pop culture novelties features Funko Pop! figurines, graphic novels, film cells in clear holders, patches, and more.

The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or later Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday each week. More information is available on the HomeGrown page on Facebook.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

