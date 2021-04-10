HOPE of East Central Illinois director speaks to Kiwanis

MATTOON — Kelly Hardy, executive director for HOPE of East Central Illinois, was the speaker for a recent Kiwanis Club of Mattoon Zoom meeting.

HOPE of East Central Illinois assists victims of domestic violence through programs that provide outreach, prevention, and education for a seven-county area: Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie, and Shelby counties. The mission of the organization is first to see that victims are safe and then put them on a path that empowers them to live independent, non-violent lives.

The organization was created in Charleston by Koralie Murad, a victim of domestic abuse, in the 1970s. Through Murad’s initiative, a Coles County Task Force Against Domestic Violence was formed and a year later it became known as the Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The early mission was to provide a shelter for victims, but in the 1990s, with the passage of the Illinois Domestic Violence Act, the organization also began focusing on transitional and preventative services and began providing services for children affected by domestic violence. In 2001, the organization changed its name to HOPE, which stands for housing, outreach, prevention, and education.