HOPE turns the tables, using Bowls fundraiser to support local restaurants

CHARLSTON — The staff and Board of Directors at HOPE of East Central Illinois realized that during the pandemic, they are unable to host their annual Bowls of HOPE Fundraiser in the same manner that they have in previous years.
In discussing what they may be able to safely do, organizers decided to use the opportunity to give back to those restaurants that have supported their previous Bowls of HOPE fundraisers over the years. This year they will be using their platform to acknowledge their partners in the restaurant industry and promote their business.
HOPE of East Central Illinois is asking their supporters to dine-in or carryout from five local restaurants during the week of April 5-9.
- Monday, April 5 - Roc's Blackfront Tavern and Grill located at 410 6th St. in Charleston.
- Tuesday, April 6 - Jackson Avenue Coffee located at 708 Jackson Ave. in Charleston.
- Wednesday, April 7 - WB's Pub-n-Grub located at 409 7th St. in Charleston.
- Thursday, April 8 - Dirty's Bar and Grill located at 706 Lincoln Ave. in Charleston.
- Friday, April 9 - Richards Farm located at 607 NE 13th St. in Casey.
HOPE encourage everyone to join in and support our local economy and our local businesses. Order whatever you like off of the restaurant menu. When the customers pay their bill, the restaurants keep all the proceeds.
Their hope is that this event will be simple to participate in, will have a good turnout and a positive community response.
HOPE of East Central Illinois is grateful to be part of the East Central Illinois community. For over 40 years, HOPE has been serving the community with volunteers and staff empowering people to live independent, non-violent lives through the provisions of Housing, Outreach, Prevention and Education.
HOPE's services include: a 24-hour emergency shelter and crisis hotline, transitional housing programming, legal advocacy, children's programs, counseling, community education, and referrals.
For more information about HOPE please visit hope-eci.org or find them on Facebook.
For more information about this event, contact Kelly Hardy, executive director, HOPE at 217-348-5931.