HOPE turns the tables, using Bowls fundraiser to support local restaurants

CHARLSTON — The staff and Board of Directors at HOPE of East Central Illinois realized that during the pandemic, they are unable to host their annual Bowls of HOPE Fundraiser in the same manner that they have in previous years.

In discussing what they may be able to safely do, organizers decided to use the opportunity to give back to those restaurants that have supported their previous Bowls of HOPE fundraisers over the years. This year they will be using their platform to acknowledge their partners in the restaurant industry and promote their business.

HOPE of East Central Illinois is asking their supporters to dine-in or carryout from five local restaurants during the week of April 5-9.

Monday, April 5 - Roc's Blackfront Tavern and Grill located at 410 6th St. in Charleston.

Tuesday, April 6 - Jackson Avenue Coffee located at 708 Jackson Ave. in Charleston.

Wednesday, April 7 - WB's Pub-n-Grub located at 409 7th St. in Charleston.

Thursday, April 8 - Dirty's Bar and Grill located at 706 Lincoln Ave. in Charleston.

Friday, April 9 - Richards Farm located at 607 NE 13th St. in Casey.