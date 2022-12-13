Howard's Disposal in Mattoon merges with Waste Management

MATTOON — Garbage removal in the Mattoon area had been the Howard family's business and the focus of countless hours of their time for more than 35 years.

The family worked long days in all types of weather with their Howard's Disposal staff to serve western Coles County, Neoga and Windsor through a fleet of up to 11 trucks, performing much of the maintenance and repairs themselves. That hectic schedule finally slowed this week as the family members retired and merged their disposal operations with Waste Management.

Howard's Disposal President Kevin Howard of Mattoon said the merger has been bittersweet. He said retirement will relieve the stress of working long shifts, especially during the ongoing staffing shortages after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the merger also will mean saying farewell to their family business and many longtime customers.

"I would like to thank everyone for their years of patronage," Kevin Howard said.

That history of customer service dates back to Kevin Howard's uncle, Ivan, founding Howard's Disposal in 1972. Kevin Howard said Ivan's son, Tom, took over the business in 1978 after his father passed away.

Kevin Howard said his own father, Chuck Howard, purchased the business from Tom in 1985. Kevin Howard said he and his brothers, Mike and Tony, also got involved with the disposal operations then. He said Howard's Disposal added Oscar the Grouch to its logo at his father's suggestion, with the logo becoming a familiar sight over the years on local roads.

Chuck Howard passed away in 2013. Kevin Howard said he, his brothers, and their mother, Janice, continued to work at the business, putting in progressively more hours in recent years.

In addition to staffing shortages, Howard said his family's business and other waste haulers have been faced with rapidly rising prices for the petroleum that fuels their trucks and used to make the plastic garbage containers and for the steel that comprises their vehicles and bins. The family referenced these challenges last week in a post to customers on the Howard's Disposal page on Facebook.

"Like many small family owned businesses that have been around for many years with wonderful loyal customers, many sleepless nights have been lost over this decision," the family posted, noting that personal health was also a factor. "We looked into several options and merging with Waste Management became the best fit for the community."

The Waste Management corporation is based in Houston, Texas and has a WM-Charleston Hauling truck depot and transfer station site at 6111 W. State St. in Charleston, along Illinois Route 316.

"We look forward to the integration and value this acquisition will bring to expand and advance WM’s environmental services in east central Illinois," said WM of Illinois, Inc. spokesperson Lisa Disbrow. "We are excited to welcome our new employees (from Howard's) to WM and for the opportunity to provide exceptional service to our customers in this market."

Disbrow said WM is providing additional support to its new team members to ensure customers continue to receive exceptional service.

At this time, Disbrow said residential collection service days will remain the same at the same rates. She said WM will be observing Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 for the holidays. She said WM will be running on a one day delay during these two holiday weeks, such as Monday routes being collected on Tuesday and Tuesday routes being collected on Wednesday.

"There has been misinformation posted on social media pages that WM will charge a residential cancellation fee, which we do not charge," Disbrow said.

Residential customers should continue to place trash at the curb in bags or carts, Disbrow said. She added that WM does offer curbside residential recycling and yard waste collection. She said the residential recycling service includes providing carts in which all bottles, cans, paper, and cardboard may be placed.