 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

I-57 Roofing donates labor for New Life Car Care roof

  • 0
New Life Care Care roof

I-57 Roofing, Inc. workers place a new roof this spring on the New Life Car Care office, 2709 Commercial Ave., Mattoon.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NEW LIFE CAR CARE

MATTOON — I-57 Roofing, Inc. of Arthur donated labor to put a new roof on the office of New Life Car Care, which provides automotive services for people in financial need.

New Life Director Dan Craw said this nonprofit organization had needed a new roof for some time for its office, 2709 Commercial Ave. He said a fall wind storm then damaged one side of the roof, and the insurance company only paid for that half.

"I told (the I-57 estimator) who we were and what we do and I understood that there was enough money for just the one side and that I would have to find a way to get the other side later," Craw said.

Sigel mother, daughter partner on food, coffee trucks

After the estimator talked with his employer, Craw said  I-57 decided to replace the whole roof and to donate the labor. He said New Life just had to use the insurance money to purchase the materials.

"They got it done in one day, they treated us very well and they did a good job," Craw said. "I don't know of very many roofing companies that would do what they did."

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mastercard to begin trial tech program where you pay with your face

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mastercard to begin trial tech program where you pay with your face

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News