I-57 Roofing donates labor for New Life Car Care roof

MATTOON — I-57 Roofing, Inc. of Arthur donated labor to put a new roof on the office of New Life Car Care, which provides automotive services for people in financial need.

New Life Director Dan Craw said this nonprofit organization had needed a new roof for some time for its office, 2709 Commercial Ave. He said a fall wind storm then damaged one side of the roof, and the insurance company only paid for that half.

"I told (the I-57 estimator) who we were and what we do and I understood that there was enough money for just the one side and that I would have to find a way to get the other side later," Craw said.

After the estimator talked with his employer, Craw said I-57 decided to replace the whole roof and to donate the labor. He said New Life just had to use the insurance money to purchase the materials.

"They got it done in one day, they treated us very well and they did a good job," Craw said. "I don't know of very many roofing companies that would do what they did."

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.