MARSHALL — The Illinois State Historic Preservation Office will present an on-site regional workshop in Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The workshop will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Harlan Hall, located at 603 Locust St. The workshop is presented free of charge, but participants must register to attend.

The purpose of the ISHPP workshop is to examine current statewide preservation activities and identify strategies to advance preservation efforts at the local, regional, and statewide levels. The Springfield-based agency plans to complete an Illinois Statewide Historic Preservation Plan that will provide goals and objectives addressing a variety of preservation issues that are achievable and that can be implemented over the next 10 years.

In addition to Marshall, other workshops will take place in Carbondale, Alton, Bloomington, Rock Island, Rockford, and Chicago.