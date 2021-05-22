MATTOON — The staff of the Mattoon J.C. Penney gathered for a final group photograph together early evening May 16 after their department store's last day in business. J.C. Penney had continuously operated a Mattoon location since 1920, when a store opened downtown. The store moved to the west anchor space in the Cross County Mall when this shopping center opened in 1971. The Mattoon location is one of several stores that have been closed recently by the financially troubled J.C. Penney company.
J.C. Penney staff farewell
Related to this story
Community
The truck provided snow cones for students in grades kindergarten-12th during this surprise celebration.
Community
- Updated
The Soup Stop Board extends its heartfelt thanks to all those in the community who work together to make this happen.
Coles County Master Gardener Darla Chouinard shares the history of "May Day" in this week's YARD AND GARDEN column!