 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
J.C. Penney staff farewell
0 comments

J.C. Penney staff farewell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The staff of the Mattoon J.C. Penney gathered for a final group photograph together early evening May 16 after their department store's last day in business. J.C. Penney had continuously operated a Mattoon location since 1920, when a store opened downtown. The store moved to the west anchor space in the Cross County Mall when this shopping center opened in 1971. The Mattoon location is one of several stores that have been closed recently by the financially troubled J.C. Penney company.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's what Americans are splurging on post-pandemic

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Oakland snow cone celebration
Community

Oakland snow cone celebration

The truck provided snow cones for students in grades kindergarten-12th during this surprise celebration.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News