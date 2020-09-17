 Skip to main content
Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant to open in Mattoon
Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant to open in Mattoon

Jersey Mike's

A Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant is slated to open soon in the Mattoon Marketplace retail center.

 ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — A Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant is slated to open this fall in the Mattoon Marketplace retail center.

Contractors have started putting the final touches to the planned Jersey Mike's location at 1021 Charleston Ave. East, between the Starbucks and Great Clips store fronts. Signs on the front door and a notice at https://www.jerseymikes.com/ have reported that the Mattoon location will open soon.

The Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc., based in Manasquan, New Jersey, was founded in 1956 and now has more than 2,000 locations that are open or under development. Jersey Mike's has several locations in Illinois, with the nearest one to Mattoon being in Springfield.

"At Jersey Mike’s, we offer a sub above – one that’s measured in more than inches or seconds ‘til served. We carefully consider every aspect of what we do – every slice, every sandwich, every store – we provide our customers with sustenance and substance too," the company said on its website.

