JG-TC hosting virtual career fair starting Wednesday

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, will be hosting a nationwide virtual career fair starting Wednesday and running through Oct. 25.

More than 330 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. There are more than 12 businesses from Central Illinois taking part in the event, including American Buildings, Chestnut Health Systems, Coles-Moultrie County Emergency Communications Center, Gibson Area Hospital, Kemmerer Village, Millikin University, United Prairie and the University of Illinois.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

