MATTOON — A new John Deere parts distribution center is scheduled to open this spring in a portion of the former LSC Communications Printing Co. plant in Mattoon.

The Moline-based manufacturer of agricultural machinery and other heavy equipment confirmed its plans for a Mattoon distribution center in statement shared by spokesperson Dustin Lemmon.

“To help accommodate ongoing growth in our Aftermarket & Customer Support business, we are expanding our warehousing, packaging and logistics operations," John Deere reported. "The new distribution center in Mattoon will improve our ability to receive material directly from suppliers and enable us to ship outbound directly to dealers."

John Deere reported that the Mattoon facility will serve as a secondary parts distribution center for its U.S. network and that its primary parts distribution center will remain in Milan, located just southwest of Moline.

More than a dozen trailers bearing John Deere's signature leaping deer logo could be seen in recent days parked in the former LSC property's east parking lot or attached to loading docks on the west side of the building. John Deere recently posted a job notice for an operations coordinator at the planned distribution center in Mattoon.

The former LSC printing plant, 6821 E. County Road 1100 North, closed in 2020 and was purchased at the end of that year by Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Phoenix Investors, a national commercial real estate firm that specializes in revitalizing former manufacturing facilities. Phoenix has been marketing the property to prospective tenants since then.

Phoenix has reported that the 84-acre property includes 1.1 million square feet of improvements, including clear heights up to 80 feet, 41 loading docks, 11 drive-in doors, large parking lots, and two interior rail spurs with interior loading, supported by Canadian National. The property is located just north of County Road 1000 North, which provides direct access to an Interstate 57 interchange.

Coles County already has some ties to the Moline-based Fortune 500 company. Lake Land College in Mattoon is home to a John Deere Tech Program that is specifically designed to advance the skill level of new John Deere service technicians. In addition, Alliance Tractor LLC in Mattoon and AHW LLC in Ashmore are both John Deere farm equipment dealerships.

This article will be updated.