MATTOON — Marilyn Kimery of Mattoon celebrated 30 years of employment with the Dial-A-Ride program on March 1.
Dial-A-Ride is a public transportation provider program within the Coles County Council on Aging that serves Coles and Douglas Counties.
Kimery started her career with Dial-A-Ride in March of 1993. Since that time, she has been involved in establishing safety protocols that are still in place today. She has also dedicated her time and knowledge to help train new drivers as they begin their employment with the program.
