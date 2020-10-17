Kiwanis Club hosts director of environmental health for Coles Health Department

MATTOON — Gloria Spear, the director of Environmental Health for the Coles Health Department, was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon Zoom meeting on September 23.

Spear discussed COVID-19 and how it has affected Coles County.

Spear touched on events in the early days of the pandemic and how they unfolded in Illinois and Coles County, what steps are currently being taking to combat the virus, on-going testing and options for Coles County residents, and contact tracing. The Health Department continues to follow directives and guidelines handed out by the governor’s office, to keep the community safe.

One concern people in the county have is the dissemination of information and Spear reassured the group that information is being shared to the extent that it can be and reminded the group that information about individuals infected with the virus is subject to confidentiality. The Coles County Health Department continues to remind the community to take steps to keep the community safe by following the guidelines, washing hands, social distancing, and wearing masks.

For information and statistics, go to the Coles County Health Department Facebook page. For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

