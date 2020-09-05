Kiwanis Club hosts Mattoon Fire Chief at recent meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Mattoon fire chief Jeff Hilligoss was the guest speaker during a noon Zoom meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon on Sept. 2. Hilligoss, who was appointed fire chief of the Mattoon Fire Department in June, talked about his experience as a firefighter. He was introduced to the Mattoon Fire Department by his firefighter grandfather, Lloyd Ring, who would take him to the station.

He began serving as a firefighter as a volunteer with the Lincoln Fire Protection District in 1995, serving as a volunteer for that district and eventually being named chief of the Old State Road station. Hilligoss was hired by the Mattoon Fire Department in 2001 and served as an engineer, captain, and training supervisor before his recent appointment as chief.

For more information about the Mattoon Fire Department you can visit the City of Mattoon website. The Kiwanis Club will continue to meet via Zoom until COVID restrictions are eased or lifted. For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.org. Pictured is Mattoon fire chief Jeff Hilligoss during his remote talk to the Kiwanis Club, and members of the Kiwanis Club enjoying fellowship from afar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.