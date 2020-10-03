 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kiwanis Club hosts Mattoon High School assistant principal at virtual meeting
0 comments

Kiwanis Club hosts Mattoon High School assistant principal at virtual meeting

{{featured_button_text}}
Kiwanis vieth

David Vieth, assistant principal and athletic director for Mattoon High School, was the guest speaker for the recent Kiwanis Club of Mattoon Zoom meeting 

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — David Vieth was the guest speaker for the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon meeting on Sept. 16. Vieth is the assistant principal and athletic director for Mattoon High School.

Vieth talked to the club via Zoom about the challenges the Mattoon School District is facing due to COVID-19, not just with sports but in every aspect of education this school year.

The school district had planned to bring students back into the classroom at the start of the school year but had to change plans, and direction, less than a week before the start of the school year and go to remote learning due to concerns about local COVID-19 numbers.

Vieth said all members of the faculty are working hard to make this a successful and rewarding school year for the students, despite the disappointment of not being able to return to in-classroom learning, and they are pitching to help other staff members wherever necessary during this unusual time.

Local University of Illinois Extension educator wins national awards

Vieth reported that the school is following IHSA guidelines for sporting events, and the school asks all coaches and athletes not participating in an activity to wear a mask. Spectators for any sports that are in progress are also asked to wear a mask. For more information about Mattoon High School, you can go to the school website.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Rotary learns about local Make-A-Wish effort
Community

Rotary learns about local Make-A-Wish effort

Diane Ratliff, the area’s only “wish granter” with the Make-A-Wish Illinois organization, recently told the Charleston Rotary Club about the organization and how people in the community can help.

GOOD NEIGHBORS
Local

GOOD NEIGHBORS

The Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha would like to extend a huge thank you to the Mattoon community.

Anniversary: Klaus — 68th
Anniversaries

Anniversary: Klaus — 68th

Mr. and Mrs. Loren and Norma Klaus recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary privately with all their children and several of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon bank talks about coin shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News