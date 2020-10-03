Kiwanis Club hosts Mattoon High School assistant principal at virtual meeting

MATTOON — David Vieth was the guest speaker for the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon meeting on Sept. 16. Vieth is the assistant principal and athletic director for Mattoon High School.

Vieth talked to the club via Zoom about the challenges the Mattoon School District is facing due to COVID-19, not just with sports but in every aspect of education this school year.

The school district had planned to bring students back into the classroom at the start of the school year but had to change plans, and direction, less than a week before the start of the school year and go to remote learning due to concerns about local COVID-19 numbers.

Vieth said all members of the faculty are working hard to make this a successful and rewarding school year for the students, despite the disappointment of not being able to return to in-classroom learning, and they are pitching to help other staff members wherever necessary during this unusual time.

Vieth reported that the school is following IHSA guidelines for sporting events, and the school asks all coaches and athletes not participating in an activity to wear a mask. Spectators for any sports that are in progress are also asked to wear a mask. For more information about Mattoon High School, you can go to the school website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.