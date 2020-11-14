Kiwanis Club hosts One Stop Community Christmas speaker

MATTOON — Renee Fonner was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Zoom call on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Fonner, promotion director for Cromwell Radio, talked to the club about One Stop Community Christmas, a community-based program which provides a Christmas experience for disadvantaged families and children in Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties.
One Stop Community Christmas began nine years ago and has become an annual event involving businesses, individuals, and organizations (such as the Kiwanis Club) throughout the seven counties served.
The event has grown since the first year when it was held at the Salvation Army in Mattoon and for the last several years it has been held at Lake Land College to more easily accommodate the nearly 1,000 families which are helped with the program and the hundreds of volunteers that are needed to provide the service.
The program traditionally provides a range of items for children and families, including gifts which the families are able to choose for themselves, blankets, pajamas, cleaning supplies, wrapping paper, games, socks and underwear, and a holiday meal.
But this year’s event will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has made a change of location necessary and has created a restriction on the number of people who can gather for the event at any given time.
Because of the restrictions, the event will be held at the Salvation Army, and items will be chosen and pre-packed for the families, based on their registered list of needs, who will be given a scheduled time between Dec. 7-12 to pick up their items. Because of restraints the items given out this year will be limited to gifts for children, coloring books, a holiday meal, and blankets.
Volunteers are needed to help pre-pack items. Information and volunteer registration are available on the website at www.onestopcommunitychristmas.com.
For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.