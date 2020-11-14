Kiwanis Club hosts One Stop Community Christmas speaker

MATTOON — Renee Fonner was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Zoom call on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Fonner, promotion director for Cromwell Radio, talked to the club about One Stop Community Christmas, a community-based program which provides a Christmas experience for disadvantaged families and children in Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties.

One Stop Community Christmas began nine years ago and has become an annual event involving businesses, individuals, and organizations (such as the Kiwanis Club) throughout the seven counties served.

The event has grown since the first year when it was held at the Salvation Army in Mattoon and for the last several years it has been held at Lake Land College to more easily accommodate the nearly 1,000 families which are helped with the program and the hundreds of volunteers that are needed to provide the service.

The program traditionally provides a range of items for children and families, including gifts which the families are able to choose for themselves, blankets, pajamas, cleaning supplies, wrapping paper, games, socks and underwear, and a holiday meal.