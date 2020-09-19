 Skip to main content
Kiwanis Club hosts training specialist at virtual meeting
Kiwanis Club hosts training specialist at virtual meeting

Kiwanis Foran

The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon recently help an online meeting with Sara Foran of McQuarter's Pub. They continue to meet via Zoom each week until COVID restrictions are lifted.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Sara Foran was the guest speaker for the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon Zoom meeting on Sept. 9.

She is currently in charge of corporate training for Justin McWhorter at McQuarter's Pub in Mattoon and at Windsor's Pub in Windsor. Foran is also a hospitality services specialist and offers businesses her expertise in customer service. As a hospitality specialist can she critique a business's customer service and provide advice and coaching for staff.

Foran's goal is train customer service staff to offer the best customer service experience they can, to help them become “rock stars” of customer service. Foran, who has worked in the field of customer service and hospitality for several years, feels that a great customer service experience is the result of well-trained, motivated, and discerning individuals. She believes customer service is an opportunity to connect with people and that the experience can be uplifting for the customers and for the customer service reps.

For more information about Sara Foran and her Hospitality Services email her at saraharris2001@gmail.com. For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

