Kiwanis Club of Mattoon to hold Annual Peanut Day fundraiser

MATTOON — The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon will be holding its annual Peanut Day fundraiser in Mattoon on Friday and Saturday, October 8-9. Club members will be at various intersections collecting donations on those days.

The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon will be installing new playground equipment in Cunningham Park in May and the funds raised during the Peanut Days fundraiser will help the club finish the project.

The mission of the Kiwanis Club is to “Serve the Children of the World.” The new Kiwanis year began Oct. 1. Brien O’Brien is taking over as president from Ken Wooddell.

The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon meets Wednesdays at noon at the Honey Bee Café in Mattoon. For more information about the club go to mattoonkiwanis.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.