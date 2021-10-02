 Skip to main content
Kiwanis Club of Mattoon to hold Annual Peanut Day fundraiser

Kiwanis Peanut Day

Pictured are the incoming and outgoing presidents of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon, the new Kiwanis year begins October 1, 2021. From left, 2021-22 president Brien O’Brien and 2020-21 president Ken Wooddell.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon will be holding its annual Peanut Day fundraiser in Mattoon on Friday and Saturday, October 8-9. Club members will be at various intersections collecting donations on those days.

The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon will be installing new playground equipment in Cunningham Park in May and the funds raised during the Peanut Days fundraiser will help the club finish the project.

The mission of the Kiwanis Club is to “Serve the Children of the World.”  The new Kiwanis year began Oct. 1.  Brien O’Brien is taking over as president from Ken Wooddell.

The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon meets Wednesdays at noon at the Honey Bee Café in Mattoon. For more information about the club go to mattoonkiwanis.com.

