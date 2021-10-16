Kiwanis hears about Boy Scouts at recent meeting

MATTOON — Greg Capitosti was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon to talk about his volunteer work with the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 57.

Capitosti was a member of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) as a youth and reached the rank of Eagle Scout, the BSA’s highest rank, and credits his time with the BSA and what he learned as a scout with making him the person he is today.

Capitosti said the BSA teaches young people to be good citizens, it teaches them how to be leaders and productive members of the community, and it teaches them to do the right thing. And the varied programs and experiences for the scouts allow every scout a chance to experience different things they might not otherwise be exposed to and it provides each Scout with something they can excel at.

Capitosti has lived in Mattoon for 20 years and is a chemistry instructor at Lake Land College.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

