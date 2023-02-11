MATTOON — Trent Duckett, the new athletic director and assistant principal for Mattoon High School, was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon on Jan. 18.

Duckett returned to Mattoon High School after working as the principal and athletic director for St. John's Lutheran School from 2015 to 2022. Prior to St. John's, Duckett was a social studies teacher, assistant football coach, junior varsity softball coach, and head softball coach at Mattoon High School from 2009-2015. He replaced athletic director David Vieth who retired at the end of 2021.

Duckett, a Shelbyville native, discussed his return to the high school, the new sports complex, and helping students become citizens of service. He also discussed athletic conferences and the challenges facing athletics today with a shortage of coaches and officials.