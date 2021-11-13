Kiwanis hosts Habitat for Humanity speaker

MATTOON — Melissa McDaniel, the executive director of Coles County Habitat for Humanity, was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon at the Honey Bee Café in Mattoon on Oct. 20.

Habitat for Humanity works with low-income individuals and families to build or renovate decent affordable housing which the individuals or families then purchase from Habitat providing them an opportunity to become homeowners and improve their lives and break away from the cycle of poverty. Habitat for Humanity holds the mortgages, which are zero-interest affordable loans, and the money is used to build additional houses.

Habitat for Humanity began operating in Coles County in 1989 and has now built more than 40 homes for local families.

For more information about Coles County Habitat for Humanity go to the organization’s website. For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

