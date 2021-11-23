Kiwanis hosts local history center speaker

MATTOON — The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon welcomed Chris Suerdieck as a guest speaker at a recent Kiwanis meeting at the Honey Bee Café in Mattoon.

Suerdieck updated the club on the Local History Center at the Mattoon Public Library. The Center began about three years ago when Suerdieck took over the history room at the library that was full of directories, news clippings, yearbooks, Mattoon history books, and other materials.

After archiving the items in the history room, and as more items were donated, the history room soon expanded beyond being an archive room to four rooms and a hallway with displays outlining and displaying Mattoon history and became known as the Local History Center.

Suerdieck said the center now has its own website and plans are in the works to expand even further.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

