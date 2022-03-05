Kiwanis hosts MHS girls basketball head coach

MATTOON — Mattoon High School girls varsity basketball head coach Amanda Aydt was the guest speaker at a recent Kiwanis Club of Mattoon meeting.

Joining Coach Aydt were five members of the MHS girls’ basketball team. Aydt, a 14-year veteran of the Mattoon High School coaching staff, is now in her eighth year as varsity coach of the girls’ basketball team and she discussed her experiences coaching the teams.

The state-ranked Green Wave girls’ varsity team is having a banner year.

Players Paige Farmer, Anna Jurka, Faith Niebrugge, Mallory Ramage, and Chloe Pruitt talked about their experiences during the current basketball season and attributed much of their success to the fact they have grown up together, they have played basketball together for several years, and the fact the team is close even when not on the basketball court.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

