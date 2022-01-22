Kiwanis hosts One Stop Community Christmas speaker

MATTOON — Mike Cook was the speaker for a recent Kiwanis Club of Mattoon meeting.

Cook provided a wrap-up report of the One Stop Community Christmas event which was held at the Cross County Mall on Dec.11-12. The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon has been in charge of the socks and underwear tables since the event began in 2016.

One Stop Community Christmas is a collaborative Christmas event which brings together organizations, businesses, and individuals from throughout the community to provide a comprehensive Christmas event for less fortunate children in Coles County and six surrounding counties. The 2021 event served 2,467 children and their families.

Mattoon club member Mike Cook and his wife, Samantha Cook, took the lead on the Kiwanis effort which provides each child with socks and underwear. Mike and Samantha were aided by their children Jonah and Addy, and by Mike's sister, Karen Cook.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon go to www.mattoonkiwnanis.com.

