Kiwanis hosts recovery program speaker

MATTOON — Karen Cook was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon meeting at the Honey Bee Café on Dec. 1.

Cook spoke to the club about the Recovery-Oriented System of Care (ROSC). ROSC is designed to support individuals on their path to recovery from drug and alcohol issues and help them improve their lives and health and help them reach their full potential.

ROSC works differently from traditional approaches to addiction treatments by placing greater emphasis on recovery than treatment; it is individualized, long-term, and comprehensive. The organization works to create partnerships with every type of treatment center and coaches and the community surrounding the individual seeking help and to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction and recovery.

Cook is a member of the Coles County ROSC Council which serves Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Effingham and Shelby counties. For more information about ROSC, go to the council's website.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon go to www.mattoonkiwnanis.com.

