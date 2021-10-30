Kiwanis welcomes new officers

MATTOON — The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon welcomed new officers and board members at a recent meeting at the Honey Bee Café in Mattoon.

Brien O’Brien takes up the reins as the 2021-22 Kiwanis president and spoke to the club about his goals for the coming year, which includes growing the membership and building on the camaraderie and enjoyment within the club’s membership and community service work.

Other 2021-22 Kiwanis Club of Mattoon officers include James Glenn as president-elect, Janett Winter-Black as vice-president, Phillip Spencer as treasurer, Kelsey Jacobson as secretary, and Ken Wooddell as immediate past-president.

The 2021-22 Kiwanis board of directors are Carlos Ortega, Shelly Eddington, Suzanne Black, Greg Thompson, Dave Schilling and Natalie Parkerson.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

