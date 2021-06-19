Lake Land College introduces new special admission fire science program

MATTOON — Lake Land College will begin offering a new special admission fire science program this fall designed exclusively for current firefighters and volunteers seeking career advancement. Those interested in applying must first receive a recommendation from their fire chief.

The program is approved by the state fire marshal and will assist these professionals in earning Fire Officer 1 and 2 certifications, allowing them to increase their knowledge and skills as well as advance their careers.

“They do have programs like this across the state, but most of them are Monday through Friday,” said Rob Plummer, fire science management adjunct faculty member. “For volunteers and folks who work during the week it can be hard to do that. They often have to take vacation time or make other schedule changes.”

Plummer completed an Officer 2 Certification three years ago, taking traditional Monday through Friday classes. During his time in the class, Plummer said he listened to his classmates’ concerns about the difficulty surrounding the availability of the classes, and that is what inspired him to get involved with the program.

The in-person classes in the program will take place only on the weekend, including Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a schedule spanning several months to better accommodate the participants’ time frames. The schedule will also have a blended format, with elements of both in-person learning and online work.

“This is an effort to get training to volunteer fire departments and such for the officers’ side of things,” Plummer said. “During the hands-on portion, the program will have members of several different local departments working side by side, and I think it will be really beneficial to the community having so many local departments working together.”

For more information on the fire science program, visit lakelandcollege.edu or contact Jasmine Ballard at jballard9365@lakelandcollege.edu or 217-234-5370.

