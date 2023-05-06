MATTOON — Lake Land College presented its 2023 Business Partnership Award to EJ Water Cooperative of Dieterich.

Lake Land College and EJ Water have enjoyed a long-standing relationship by partnering on a number of curriculum, economic and community development projects since 2008.

EJ Water’s CEO Bill Teichmiller has been a key partner in assisting Lake Land with developing geographic information systems through volunteering staff to participate in DACUMS to improve curriculum, sponsoring a paid internship program and regularly hosting site visits for students and other community organizations developing GIS technology.

These projects and innovations have created jobs and millions of dollars of economic development projects with expansion of water services across the state of Illinois.

In 2012, Teichmiller secured and developed a GIS internship program with Lake Land. These interns would later become employees of the EJ Water GIS Department. This model not only produced an active model for interns within the district, but as well developed and built a multimillion-dollar GIS database for a water utility that has been replicated both regionally and nationally through his work and partnership with Lake Land College.

As a result of this success, Teichmiller has produced and created multiple full-time positions for GIS managers, analysts and technicians from Lake Land College. His current manager, Bill Carr, was a graduate from Lake Land College and was a veteran of multiple tours with U.S. Army in the Airborne Infantry Unit.

To date, Techmiller has sponsored more than eight paid internships and created three full-time jobs filled by Lake Land GIS certificate graduates.