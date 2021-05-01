Lake Land College president speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis

Bullock also reported that 53% of all graduating seniors in the 31 communities served by the college last year plan to attend Lake Land, a number that is higher than the next three highest choices for area students combined. However, during the pandemic, Lake Land has seen enrollment drop, less than the statewide drop in college enrollees, but still down, which can be attributed, at least in part, to the fact that a large number of adult students have had to stay home with their children and oversee their studies and have not been able to devote time to their own.

Bullock shared several of Lake Land College’s accomplishments which include infrastructure improvements, the building of a new Luther Student Center that allows students to access all services in one location, and the building of a new book store housed in the new student center. Bullock was proud to say the book store brought the college national recognition when it was one of six college stores featured in the College Store Magazine’s 15th Annual Store Design Showcase, the only community college store featured.