Lake Land College president speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis

MATTOON — Josh Bullock, president of Lake Land College, was the guest speaker for a recent Kiwanis Club of Mattoon Zoom meeting and provided an update on Lake Land and discussed the impact the pandemic has had on the college.
Bullock commended the staff and students of the college for rising to the challenges the pandemic brought to campus and said the staff and faculty adapted very well and moved quickly to get online courses and virtual learning tools in place and worked diligently to create a “return to campus" plan.
The college also put safety controls in place for the people who had to be on campus, such as a check-in station, minimizing the concentration of people in any one place, requiring masks to be worn, and extensive cleaning requirements. The college has also been looking at ways to address mental health issues in general and for issues generated by the pandemic.
For most of the summer and fall semesters, and even into the current spring semester, Lake Land has conducted lectures virtually, with in-person attendance only when necessary, all of which followed state-mandated restrictions, but the campus will open as soon as possible and in compliance with the mandates, and they hope to be functioning normally by the fall semester.
Lake Land College received $1.3 million in federal funds for COVID relief to aid students in continuing their studies during the pandemic which allowed Lake Land to provide 1,300 scholarships. Bullock said that 96% of all its students this year will graduate or continue their studies, a percentage that matches the pre-pandemic rate, which means that the measures taken to keep students in school and successful during this trying time were successful.
Bullock also reported that 53% of all graduating seniors in the 31 communities served by the college last year plan to attend Lake Land, a number that is higher than the next three highest choices for area students combined. However, during the pandemic, Lake Land has seen enrollment drop, less than the statewide drop in college enrollees, but still down, which can be attributed, at least in part, to the fact that a large number of adult students have had to stay home with their children and oversee their studies and have not been able to devote time to their own.
Bullock shared several of Lake Land College’s accomplishments which include infrastructure improvements, the building of a new Luther Student Center that allows students to access all services in one location, and the building of a new book store housed in the new student center. Bullock was proud to say the book store brought the college national recognition when it was one of six college stores featured in the College Store Magazine’s 15th Annual Store Design Showcase, the only community college store featured.
Bullock related that the damage from the April 2020 fire at Neal Hall has been completely repaired and the building is in use, renovations have been ongoing at the Field House, a new Lake Land Foundation and Alumni Center has been built, the Podestá Park and the Veterans’ Memorial Park were established on the grounds, and a new workforce development building was completed on campus in February. And according to Bullock, all of the improvements were accomplished without an increase in the tax base, the tax levy has actually decreased, and that remaining fiscally sustainable and responsible is a priority for the board of trustees.
