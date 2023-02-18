MATTOON — LAMBOS Gas Station in Mattoon recently donated a check to the Mattoon Athletic Booster Club for $798.34. The amount was from the designated Mattoon Greenwave pump for the 2022 year.

Lanman Oil has designated pumps at various locations which benefit local school athletics through their booster clubs. Since 2019, the Greenwave pump has brought in a total of $3,287.85. When community members use the pump, a penny per gallon is donated to the booster club.