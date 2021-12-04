Land of Lincoln Credit Union makes donation to Catholic Charities in Mattoon

MATTOON — Catholic Charities in Mattoon is one of eight different Central Illinois food pantries receiving a total of $25,000 from Land of Lincoln Credit Union.

Other food pantries that are receiving funds from this total includes Northeast Community Fund in Decatur, Holy Family Food Pantry in Springfield, 6:35 Pantry in Vandalia, Catholic Charities in Effingham, Loaves & Fishes Pantry in Pana, Salvation Army Pantry of Centralia, and Center for Hope Outreach in Bloomington.

“Credit unions exist to help people, it’s what we do.” states Robert Ares, LLCU president and CEO. “We could not think of a better way to express that sentiment than through this donation that will put food on the tables of so many in need in our very own communities.”