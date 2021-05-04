 Skip to main content
Land of Lincoln Credit Union makes donation to staff of Mattoon Community School District
Land of Lincoln Credit Union makes donation to staff of Mattoon Community School District

Credit Union Donate District

Pictured, at Williams Elementary School, from left, are Heidi Schlabach, LLCU Mattoon branch manager; McLain Schaefer, Williams Elementary principal; Katrina Farris, Franklin School Early Childhood director; Nathan Pugh, Mattoon Middle School principal; and Justin Roley, LLCU regional manager.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Land of Lincoln Credit Union partnered with Don Sol Mexican Grill to present over 440 faculty and staff in the Mattoon school district with a voucher for free lunch at Don Sol.

“This has been an extremely challenging year for teachers and education staff,” stated Heidi Schlabach, LLCU Mattoon branch manager. “We really wanted to find a way to show our education staff that we see how hard they are working and that we appreciate it. This was a small gesture we thought could do just that.”

Each member of the faculty and staff received a voucher that stated it entitled them to a free lunch (valued up to $10) at Don Sol.

“When Heidi reached out to me about this idea, I loved it!” said Amanda Perdomo, owner of Don Sol. “It’s a great way to show our appreciation and we were excited to be a part of this.”

