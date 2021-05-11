Land of Lincoln to become owner of MidWest America branch in Mattoon

MATTOON — Land of Lincoln Credit Union is slated to assume ownership of the MidWest America Federal Credit Union branch in Mattoon.
On Tuesday, MidWest America reported in a press release that it has agreed to a partnership with Land of Lincoln. Under this agreement, Land of Lincoln will take over branch operations at the 500 Lake Land Boulevard location on Aug. 2. Land of Union will retain all current MidWest America staff and provide membership opportunity for this credit union's nearly 3,000 Mattoon area members.
MidWest America reported that the partnership formed from its strategic decision to exit the Mattoon area market. Currently, MidWest America operates branches in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.
Land of Lincoln already has a Mattoon branch, located in a building it constructed at 720 Broadway Ave., that has been open for more than 10 years. Land of Lincoln has been active in the community by providing donations and sponsorships to various civic organizations in Mattoon and Charleston.
“It was extremely important to us at MWAFCU to find a partner that we knew would be committed to both our existing Mattoon staff, as well as our valued Mattoon members,” said president and CEO Greg Mohr. “LLCU has a proven track record of being dedicated to the residents of Mattoon. We immediately knew it was the right organization to partner with for this transition.”
Current MidWest America members will be presented with the opportunity to become Land of Lincoln members this month. Staff from both credit unions will be on-site at the recently remodeled Mattoon branch to assist members with this transition.
"We believe this philosophy to which we subscribe will help our new members to feel comfortable very quickly with being a part of the LLCU family," said Robert Ares, Land of Lincoln president and CEO. "We will also work very hard to make this transition for members, and staff, as smooth and seamless as possible.”
MidWest's Mattoon branch will cease operating under this name at noon July 30. The branch will then re-open as Land of Lincoln officially at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 2.