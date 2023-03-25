MATTOON — Armstrong, Grove & Wawrzynek Law Office of Mattoon recently donated $5,000 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation’s campaign, "The most important home you’ll ever build," to support the new Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice House, under construction on the hospital’s main campus.

“We wanted to donate to this project for many reasons, the most important being that this hospice house is going to bring such comfort and dignity to so many families,” attorney Janet Grove said. “Hospice has touched or will touch all of us at some point and to have a hand in this beautiful new hospice house right here in Coles County is important to us.”

Construction of the hospice house, the only hospice house in the state of Illinois south of Peoria, is expected to be complete by early fall. The hospice house will have eight private patient suites, each with its own patio, a family room, community kitchen and will offer respite, general inpatient and routine hospice care. There will also be a walking path around the pond near the house, filled with commemorative granite bricks on which donors are able to have their names or names of loved ones engraved.

“This donation is just another example of how this law firm gives back to Mattoon, Charleston and surrounding communities,” Amy Card, SBL Health Foundation director, said. “We’re so very grateful to Janet, Angel and Billie for their donation that will touch lives for many years to come, at such a meaningful time.”