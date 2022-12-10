 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIFT accepts community grant from Apex Clean Energy and Coles Wind

MATTOON — Apex Clean Energy and Coles Wind have awarded the most recent round of grants as part of the Coles Wind Community Grant Program. 

These funds are allocated to support programs that serve Coles County through economic development, environmental sustainability, education, and health and recreation. During this cycle, $5,000 in funds were distributed to the Mattoon School District for its Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) program.

The former downtown Santa House is being restored for renewed use in conjunction with the annual Lightworks display at Peterson Park in Mattoon.

The LIFT program is a state-of-the-art regional innovation and technology center. The program offers central Illinois–based high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to develop leadership skills and gain valuable, hands-on experience in different career paths.

“This funding will help students all over the area through our new LIFT program,” said Dan Compton, LIFT’s HVAC/green energy facilitator. “It will specifically help us purchase a miniature wind turbine, photovoltaic cells, and other equipment so that students will be ready for the clean energy jobs of tomorrow.”

Camp New Hope named first Earthrise community grant recipient

“This grant is important for schools throughout the region,” Superintendent Tim Condron said. “We appreciate Coles Wind and other businesses that help students explore interests and LIFT their future. Donations like these can truly be life-altering for students and our community.”

