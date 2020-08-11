Local business stimulus program is announced

Put simply, things have changed, and our local businesses have lived this change over the past few months. Their customers are looking to do business with them in new ways, asking for new services and looking for new ways to connect every day. That’s why we stand ready to build on our commitment to help our local businesses succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program.

Since our inception, the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver their message to customers in both the best of times, and in times of change. While COVID-19 has created difficulties for us all, the ability of our local business community to market to their customers remains essential to their, and all of our, sustainability and recovery. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we’re firmly committed to supporting them through this stimulus program. This program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses within the communities we serve. We will provide matching advertising credits for use in the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier print and digital publications, as well as, our broad suite of digital services. Through products like website design, text marketing, managed email marketing and more, we are enabling small business owners to access a much broader portfolio of marketing products than ever before. This combination of our local audiences and digital services will allow us to take a far more comprehensive approach to helping our local business partners thrive in the face of changes brought about by this pandemic.