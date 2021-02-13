Local businesses combine efforts to support family

MATTOON — Five Mattoon businesses recently joined together to make the holidays more special for one local family. The Home for the Holidays giveaway was the brainchild of Scott Eggleston, the owner of Slumberland in Mattoon and Angela Hampton, the store’s marketing representative.
“Scott is always coming up with new ways to support our community,” Hampton said. “He knew he wanted to surprise a family with a new dining room table for Christmas, and he asked me how we could make it a collaboration.”
Hampton, the owner of Vita Marketing in Mattoon, was confident that her other clients would gladly participate in the giveaway. “Every business owner I work with is incredibly generous, so it didn’t take any convincing,” she said.
Morgan’s Meat Market donated a complete Christmas dinner, the 19th Street Dairy Queen donated a custom DQ sheet cake, Harry’s Gas & Liquor donated a beverage basket, and Auto Truck & Farm repair donated $300 in new tires.
Local residents were invited to nominate a family by emailing the business owners in early December. Around 50 people took advantage of the opportunity. After the other businesses narrowed down the nominees to their top three choices, the Egglestons were tasked with selecting the winner.
“It was a very, very hard decision,” Eggleston said. “My wife, Samantha, and I and the rest of the business owners had a tough time choosing just one person because so many were very deserving of a blessing.”
The other business owners share Eggleston's sentiment.
“This community has been so good to our family, it is an honor to be able to give back to someone else,” Mike Love, owner of Morgan’s Meat Market said. “It was really hard to choose just one winner.”
“Our family has owned the 19th Street DQ for 65 years, so this community and the people who live here are very special to us,” Moni Sheehan, owner of the 19th Street Dairy Queen said. “We love to be able to bless our neighbors the way they have blessed us.”
The lucky winner was Kasey Bosler of Mattoon, who was nominated by her friend, Debbie Albin. “I was truly in shock and disbelief when I opened up Facebook and saw that I had been not only nominated, but chosen for this giveaway,” Bosler said. “It was a feeling I have never experienced before. I am so very grateful."
Harry and Urvish Amin, the father and son who own and operate Harry’s Gas and Liquor inside the Phillips 66 gas station on Old State Road in Mattoon, were excited to participate in the giveaway. “This is our first time collaborating with other local businesses and we had a blast,” Amin said. “Our customers mean the world to us so we love to give back to them.”
Steve and Lacey Lawhorn are a father and daughter team who own and manage Auto, Truck and Farm Repair. “We’re business neighbors to Morgan’s Meat Market and friends of the Love family, so we love to find ways to combine our efforts and support each other,” Lawhorn said. “With winter weather coming, we thought it was a great time to make sure the winner would be safe on the road with new tires.”
“My family absolutely loves the beautiful dinette set we were given from Slumberland,” Bosler said. “We had a wonderful Christmas meal thanks to Morgan’s, DQ and Harry’s, and I will be able to rest easy when my son gets his license in June since he’ll have new tires.”
The business owners agree that they’re looking forward to repeating the giveaway next year. “2020 was a hard year for everyone, but as small business owners we recognize that we survived because of this community,” Eggleston said. “We are all grateful for everyone’s support.”