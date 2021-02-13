Local businesses combine efforts to support family

The other business owners share Eggleston's sentiment.

“This community has been so good to our family, it is an honor to be able to give back to someone else,” Mike Love, owner of Morgan’s Meat Market said. “It was really hard to choose just one winner.”

“Our family has owned the 19th Street DQ for 65 years, so this community and the people who live here are very special to us,” Moni Sheehan, owner of the 19th Street Dairy Queen said. “We love to be able to bless our neighbors the way they have blessed us.”

The lucky winner was Kasey Bosler of Mattoon, who was nominated by her friend, Debbie Albin. “I was truly in shock and disbelief when I opened up Facebook and saw that I had been not only nominated, but chosen for this giveaway,” Bosler said. “It was a feeling I have never experienced before. I am so very grateful."

Harry and Urvish Amin, the father and son who own and operate Harry’s Gas and Liquor inside the Phillips 66 gas station on Old State Road in Mattoon, were excited to participate in the giveaway. “This is our first time collaborating with other local businesses and we had a blast,” Amin said. “Our customers mean the world to us so we love to give back to them.”